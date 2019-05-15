Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigolosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD
Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Rigolosi's Office Locations
Orthony121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
OrthoNY, LLC1768 Us 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 453-9088
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rigolosi?
We cannot say enough about Dr. Rigolosi. He is so kind, caring and gentle with his patients. He takes time to listen and answer all questions. We highly recommend this wonderful physician! His assistant, Anna, is amazing as well. She puts the patient at ease. They are a top notch team!
About Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1083682918
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigolosi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigolosi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigolosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigolosi has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigolosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rigolosi speaks Italian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigolosi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigolosi.
