Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD

Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Rigolosi works at ORTHONY in Albany, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rigolosi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthony
    121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 453-9088
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoNY, LLC
    1768 Us 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 453-9088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1083682918
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Rigolosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigolosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rigolosi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rigolosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rigolosi has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigolosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigolosi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigolosi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigolosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigolosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

