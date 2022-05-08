See All Transplant Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Luke Shen, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luke Shen, MD

Dr. Luke Shen, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shen works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant
    8201 Ewing Halsell Dr Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Peterson Regional Medical Center

Abdominal Organ Transplant
Liver Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Imaging
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Nanoknife Chevron Icon
Pancreas Transplant Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Luke Shen, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134266810
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory School Of Medicine|Emory University School of Medicine
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • University of Kansas - School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shen works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shen’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

