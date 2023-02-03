Overview of Dr. Luke Small, MD

Dr. Luke Small, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Small works at Cape ENT Group in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.