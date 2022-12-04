Dr. Luke Spencer Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Spencer Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Luke Spencer Gardner, MD
Dr. Luke Spencer Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Spencer Gardner's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Surgery4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7622Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spencer-Gardner performed a hip replacement for me while working in Dallas at Baylor Hospital. I’ve had excellent recovery & highly recommend him.
About Dr. Luke Spencer Gardner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1922328038
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Spencer Gardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer Gardner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer Gardner.
