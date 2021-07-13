Overview of Dr. Luke Widstrom, DO

Dr. Luke Widstrom, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Widstrom works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.