Dr. Luke Widstrom, DO
Dr. Luke Widstrom, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Widstrom! Having problems with my knees and his health plan gave me reassurance! I am so grateful that I was able to get the relief I needed! Thank you!!!!
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
