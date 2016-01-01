Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karkhanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Karkhanis works at
Locations
Medical Center2414 Babcock Rd Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0882
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700198165
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology
