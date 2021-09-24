Overview of Dr. Luko Laptalo, MD

Dr. Luko Laptalo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Laptalo works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.