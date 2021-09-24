Dr. Luko Laptalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laptalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luko Laptalo, MD
Dr. Luko Laptalo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Hematology / Oncology6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Office3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Laptalo has been my doctor for over a decade now. He has treated me for breast cancer, auto-immune hemolytic anemia, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. I’m still alive and kicking because of his care!
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Italian
- Male
- UC Davis|University California Davis Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- U Ariz
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Dr. Laptalo speaks Croatian and Italian.
