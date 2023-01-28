Dr. Lulu Iles-Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iles-Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lulu Iles-Shih, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Swedish Gastroenterology1221 Madison St Ste 1220, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-4250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Swedish Gastroenterology - Ballard5350 Tallman Ave NW Ste 520, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 215-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ilse-Shih provided exceptional care, very detailed and showed more understand, compassion, and a desire to get me appropriate treatment than any other provider I have worked with. I am a nurse and I have to say this is by far one of the BEST practitioners who genuinely cares and advocates for their patients. Thank you Dr. Iles-Shih! You really made a difference in how I received care.
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1275748691
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Iles-Shih has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iles-Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iles-Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iles-Shih has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iles-Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iles-Shih speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iles-Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iles-Shih.
