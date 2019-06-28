Dr. Fiatoa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lulumafuie Fiatoa, MD
Overview of Dr. Lulumafuie Fiatoa, MD
Dr. Lulumafuie Fiatoa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fiatoa works at
Dr. Fiatoa's Office Locations
Gaerlan-tokunaga DDS Inc94-307 Farrington Hwy Ste A10, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 200-3305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doc! Great staff! Seen Dr. Fiatoa since I was a young lad always great to see Doc especially since I have Renal and Bowel dystrophy. Dr. Fiatoa always help me out with discharge information and or test I need to do. 100/100
About Dr. Lulumafuie Fiatoa, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
