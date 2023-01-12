Overview of Dr. Lunan Ji, MD

Dr. Lunan Ji, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Ji works at Baptist Health Medical Group in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.