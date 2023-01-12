Dr. Lunan Ji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lunan Ji, MD
Overview of Dr. Lunan Ji, MD
Dr. Lunan Ji, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Ji's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group6200 Sunset Dr Ste 604, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It’s very impressed with Dr. Ji and his staff. Inez is skilled & helpful. Dr Ji is a devoted & dedicated highly professional doctor. He returns are calls in a very timely manner and is considerate and kind to family members. .
About Dr. Lunan Ji, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1851719629
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
