Dr. Luqi Chi, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.7 (41)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luqi Chi, MD

Dr. Luqi Chi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hebei Medical College and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Chi works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-4342
  2. 2
    Wash Univ Sleep Medicine Center
    1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 600, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-4342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Jun 23, 2022
    Always generous with her time, and knowledge. Very thorough in all areas. I recommend Dr. Chi with the whole hearted knowingness she will surpass all past experiences with other doctors.
    Thomas Plumlee — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Luqi Chi, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1902090558
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Rochester General Hospital
    • Hebei Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luqi Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chi works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Chi’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

