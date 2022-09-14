See All Dermatologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Lurleen Benzian, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lurleen Benzian, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University.

Dr. Benzian works at Dermatology Associates in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David G Balter MD
    334 S Patterson Ave Ste 105, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 964-1514

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 14, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Benzian for over 10 years, and you cannot find a better dermatologist. She has a calm, yet bright demeanor that makes an uncomfortable experience of being a patient instantly better. She is knowledgable, observant, and empathetic, so you are certain that you are getting the very best care. She also treats the staff with respect and kindness, which is very important to me. I highly recommend Dr. Benzian!
    Sam L — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Lurleen Benzian, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639173289
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital, Department Of Dermatology, Clinical Research Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics, Department Of Dermatology
    Internship
    • Marshall University School Of Medicine, Pediatrics
    Medical Education
    • Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.