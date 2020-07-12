Dr. Basatneh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutfi Basatneh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lutfi Basatneh, MD
Dr. Lutfi Basatneh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Basatneh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Basatneh's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Lufti Basatneh, MD1320 N Galloway Ave Ste 101, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 329-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basatneh?
He stoped my seizure's and they hurt when I had them,he also saved me from a broken Back,I fell and broke my spine and he put me Baylor,Scott & White hospital and one of the doctors he referd me to repaired my spine.
About Dr. Lutfi Basatneh, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1881620581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basatneh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basatneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basatneh works at
Dr. Basatneh has seen patients for Tension Headache, Seizure Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basatneh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basatneh speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Basatneh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basatneh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basatneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basatneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.