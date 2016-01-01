Dr. Luther Burse Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burse Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luther Burse Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Luther Burse Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Burse Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Endoscopy Ctr Inc550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1750, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 523-6791
-
2
Richard E. Schluesselmd PC9149 Estate Thomas Ste 208, Charlotte Amalie, VI 00802 Directions (340) 714-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burse Jr?
About Dr. Luther Burse Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366441438
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burse Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burse Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burse Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burse Jr works at
Dr. Burse Jr has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burse Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burse Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burse Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burse Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burse Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.