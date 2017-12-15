Dr. Luther Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luther Carter, MD
Dr. Luther Carter, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants1717 N E St Ste 331, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 444-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Cartetr saved my life on December 17, 2011. I am only here today with my family because of him. I and my family thank him every day for his knowledge and expertise in cardiology for being in the emergency room that early morning. How fortunate and appreciiative we are. The interesting thing is...my husband was so distraught when I arrived at the hospital he, my husband, was taken to another emergency room. There will never be any words of expression to thank Luther Carter for saving me TY
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710062732
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
