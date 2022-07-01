Overview of Dr. Luther Cobb, MD

Dr. Luther Cobb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Cobb works at M. Ellen Mahoney, M.D. F.A.C.S. and Luther F. Cobb, M.D., F.A.C.S. in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.