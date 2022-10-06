Overview

Dr. Luther St James, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. St James works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Twin Lakes in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.