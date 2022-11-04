See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delran, NJ
Dr. Lutsiya Pelimskaya, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lutsiya Pelimskaya, MD

Dr. Lutsiya Pelimskaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delran, NJ. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Pelimskaya works at Cooper Care Alliance in Delran, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pelimskaya's Office Locations

    Cooper Care Alliance at Delran
    950 S Chester Ave Ste A10, Delran, NJ 08075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2022
    She is a very nice Dr. and very friendly and caring. I just think the wait times in the office are extremely long. They could definitely schedule appointments closer to their appointment times.
    Linda Novak — Nov 04, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lutsiya Pelimskaya, MD.

    About Dr. Lutsiya Pelimskaya, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1609886902
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Methodist Hosp
    • New York Methodist Hosp
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lutsiya Pelimskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelimskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelimskaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelimskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelimskaya works at Cooper Care Alliance in Delran, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pelimskaya’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelimskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelimskaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelimskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelimskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

