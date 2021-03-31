Dr. Luu Doan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luu Doan, MD
Overview of Dr. Luu Doan, MD
Dr. Luu Doan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Dr. Doan works at
Dr. Doan's Office Locations
-
1
Luu Q. Doan MD Inc.18819 Delaware St Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 500-0050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doan?
Had my surgery about 3 years ago, breat augmentation and lollipop lift. Extremely happy with Dr Doans work. They always fit me and made me feel comfortable. Will definitely return!
About Dr. Luu Doan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1083749261
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Doan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.