Dr. Luu Doan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Huntington Beach, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Luu Doan, MD

Dr. Luu Doan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Dr. Doan works at Luu Q. Doan MD Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Luu Q. Doan MD Inc.
    18819 Delaware St Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 500-0050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luu Doan, MD.

    About Dr. Luu Doan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083749261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luu Doan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doan works at Luu Q. Doan MD Inc. in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Doan’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Doan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

