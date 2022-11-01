Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD
Overview of Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD
Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Cano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cano's Office Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm359 San Miguel Dr Ste 105, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 239-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cano?
When I need to rely on a trusted colleague to dig in and help get answers for my patients, I rely on Dr. Cano. She really is a brilliant doctor and saves lives.
About Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1619993698
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll Hosp|Usc-Lac
- Westchester Med Ctr Ny Med Col
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cano works at
Dr. Cano speaks Italian and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Cano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.