Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD

Neurology
3.0 (61)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD

Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Cano works at Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cano's Office Locations

    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    359 San Miguel Dr Ste 105, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 239-4410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Gastritis
Autonomic Disorders
Hypoglycemia
Gastritis
Autonomic Disorders

Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Nov 01, 2022
    When I need to rely on a trusted colleague to dig in and help get answers for my patients, I rely on Dr. Cano. She really is a brilliant doctor and saves lives.
    TA MD — Nov 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD
    About Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619993698
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Med Coll Hosp|Usc-Lac
    Internship
    • Westchester Med Ctr Ny Med Col
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cano works at Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cano’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Cano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

