Overview of Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD

Dr. Luz Elena Cano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Cano works at Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.