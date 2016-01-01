Overview of Dr. Luz Del Portillo, MD

Dr. Luz Del Portillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Del Portillo works at UCLA Health MPTF Calabasas in Calabasas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.