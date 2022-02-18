Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from National University of Colombia and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Luz A. Feldmann M.d. Ltd.1100 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 255-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I've never worked with a doctor who was as attentive as Dr. Feldmann. She went out of her way to help and assist with the issues I was having. If you're looking to get to the root cause as opposed to a"quick fix", she's the doctor to see. I've worked with many doctors for a number of years and have made the most progress, by far, with Dr. Feldmann.
About Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316054026
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cook County Hospital
- St Elizabeth's Hospital
- National University of Colombia
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Feldmann accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Feldmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Feldmann works at
Dr. Feldmann has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement).
Dr. Feldmann speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
