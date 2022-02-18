Overview

Dr. Luz Feldmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from National University of Colombia and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Feldmann works at Luz A Feldmann MD Ltd in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.