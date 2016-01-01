Dr. Luz Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luz Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Luz Green, MD
Dr. Luz Green, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center960 50TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 438-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luz Green, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497825525
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
