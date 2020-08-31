Dr. Luz Lopez-Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luz Lopez-Correa, MD
Overview
Dr. Luz Lopez-Correa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Lopez-Correa works at
Locations
-
1
Correa Lucy MD344 University Blvd W Ste 215, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 681-5111
-
2
Dr Luz M Lopez Correa PC11120 New Hampshire Ave Ste 205, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez-Correa?
Dr. Lopez Correa is one of the best doctors I have ever encountered in my entire life. Cannot stress this enough--- she is simply the best! So attentive, so caring, professional, diligent - the best that the field has to offer. She is not in-network for me but I don't care - I'll pay whatever price I have to pay to be able to see her. Finding her was the biggest blessing for our family!
About Dr. Luz Lopez-Correa, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1053365890
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Correa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez-Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Correa works at
Dr. Lopez-Correa speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Correa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.