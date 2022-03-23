Dr. Medina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luz Medina, MD
Overview of Dr. Luz Medina, MD
Dr. Luz Medina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa.
Dr. Medina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Medina's Office Locations
-
1
Luz Patricia Medina MD Inc.99 S Market St Ste 103, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 249-8862
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medina?
Dr Medina is very kind and listens to you
About Dr. Luz Medina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1346252566
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.