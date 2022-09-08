Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto-Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Prieto-Sanchez works at
Locations
North Florida Reg Thyroid Ctr1705 S Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 224-7154
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been to many docs since I have heart issues and diabetes and Dr Prieto is among the best. My blood sugar is normal and stable. My heart issues have also stabilized. Can't thank her enough for how much she helped me. She has always been very easy to talk to and correct in her opinions. Everything a doctor should be, she has. Met quite a few who weren't but Dr Prieto is not one of them. Can't thank her enough for all she has done for me.
About Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558327403
Education & Certifications
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto-Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto-Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prieto-Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prieto-Sanchez speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto-Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto-Sanchez.
