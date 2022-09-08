Overview

Dr. Luz Prieto-Sanchez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Prieto-Sanchez works at North Florida Reg Thyroid Ctr in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.