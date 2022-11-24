Overview of Dr. Lyda Pung, DO

Dr. Lyda Pung, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.



Dr. Pung works at Independence Women's Clinic in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.