Overview of Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD

Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Banuelos works at Atlantis Eyecare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA, Huntington Beach, CA, Laguna Hills, CA and San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.