Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD

Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Banuelos works at Atlantis Eyecare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA, Huntington Beach, CA, Laguna Hills, CA and San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banuelos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantis Eyecare
    5991 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 938-9945
  2. 2
    Atlantis Eyecare
    947 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 120, Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 821-4666
  3. 3
    Atlantis Eyecare
    7677 Center Ave Ste 301, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 901-2007
  4. 4
    Laguna Hills
    23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 581-1770
  5. 5
    San Pedro
    1360 W 6th St Ste 125, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 359-1290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Dr. Banuelos is an outstanding ophthalmologist. She has successfully been treating me for a number of eye conditions. She is sensitive to the insurance and whether the prescriptions are covered. She has a wonderful personality, listens to me and my concerns and is very thorough with her examinations and follow-up care. Her staff has been excellent; friendly, professional and caring. I have been totally happy with the care that Dr. Banuelos has given me and my eyes and would recommend her without any reservations. She's great!
    — Nov 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518939354
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus
    • Charles R. Drew University
    • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Whittier College, Los Angeles, Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lydia Banuelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banuelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banuelos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banuelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Banuelos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banuelos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banuelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banuelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

