Overview

Dr. Lydia Charles, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University--Plovdiv and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.



Dr. Charles works at New Jersey Pediatric & Adolescent Care, LLC in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.