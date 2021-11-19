Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estanislao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD
Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.
Dr. Estanislao works at
Dr. Estanislao's Office Locations
-
1
Lydia B Estanislao MD4206 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 331-6709
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Estanislao?
An amazing doctor that she is Dr. Estanislao is truly one of the purest hearts, for her medicine is not just a job but a calling. She always finds ways to uplift and serve people. And it's the most inspiring thing. She's very knowledgeable in her field of specialty, competent, empathetic, and compassionate. I'm her long-time patient and I have seen firsthand how genuine and organized the entire staff is and how everyone is passionate about making a difference.
About Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1154375798
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- UMDNJ-NJMS
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estanislao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estanislao accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estanislao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estanislao works at
Dr. Estanislao has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estanislao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Estanislao speaks Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Estanislao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estanislao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estanislao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estanislao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.