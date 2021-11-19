Overview of Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD

Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.



Dr. Estanislao works at Lydia B Estanislao MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.