Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD
Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD

Neurology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD

Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.

Dr. Estanislao works at Lydia B Estanislao MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Estanislao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lydia B Estanislao MD
    4206 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 331-6709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1154375798
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Med Cntr
    • UMDNJ-NJMS
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lydia Estanislao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estanislao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Estanislao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Estanislao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Estanislao works at Lydia B Estanislao MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Estanislao’s profile.

    Dr. Estanislao has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estanislao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Estanislao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estanislao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estanislao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estanislao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

