Dr. Lydia Ferrell, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lydia Ferrell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine

Dr. Ferrell works at I.C. Pain Solutions, PC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    I.C. Pain Solutions, PC
    6447 S East St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-0067
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Lydia Ferrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760476071
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine Dept. Of Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lydia Ferrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrell works at I.C. Pain Solutions, PC in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ferrell’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

