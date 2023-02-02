Dr. Lydia Irwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Irwin, MD
Overview of Dr. Lydia Irwin, MD
Dr. Lydia Irwin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School At Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, Nj and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Irwin works at
Dr. Irwin's Office Locations
Helen F. Graham Cancer Center West4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3400, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (617) 754-6774Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irwin?
Takes her time and is always very, very thorough. Dr.Irwin treats each patient individually and does what’s best given their history. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lydia Irwin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942618962
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Cooper Hospital/University Medical Center - Department of Internal Medicine
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School At Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, Nj
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irwin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.