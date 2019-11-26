Dr. Lydia Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Kao, MD
Overview of Dr. Lydia Kao, MD
Dr. Lydia Kao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Kao works at
Dr. Kao's Office Locations
-
1
Hca Houston Healthcare West12141 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (713) 512-8500
-
2
Dr. Aurora Gonzalez, M.D. & Associates6410 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 757-9905Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kao?
Best dr
About Dr. Lydia Kao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1669816286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kao works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.