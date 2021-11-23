Dr. Lydia Keise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Keise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lydia Keise, MD
Dr. Lydia Keise, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keise's Office Locations
- 1 63 Milltown Rd Ste 2A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 551-5550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keise?
I was seeing Dr. Keise a few years back and she really helped me get through a difficult time in my life. I am planning to go back and visit her, and I have forwarded her name to a dear friend of mine who is also going through challenging times. She's amazing, just what I needed.
About Dr. Lydia Keise, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1346562857
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keise has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keise accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keise speaks Chinese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Keise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.