Overview of Dr. Lydia Lane, MD

Dr. Lydia Lane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Lane works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.