Dr. Lydia Matkovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Lydia Matkovich, MD
Dr. Lydia Matkovich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Matkovich works at
Dr. Matkovich's Office Locations
-
1
Lydia Matkovich M.d. A Medical Corp.23600 Telo Ave Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 626-8055
-
2
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matkovich performed strabismus surgery on my eye, which was needed to correct my double vision. She was outstanding! The thought of my eye having surgery was a scary idea, but Dr. Matkovich presented herself confidently and professionally at all times. She was always prompt in her responses to me and her surgery was a 100% immediate success. I'm not understanding these low reviews she has received, but if you are looking for a skilled eye surgeon and an experienced knowledgeable professional, Dr. Matkovich is exactly what you need. I would absolutely recommend her!
About Dr. Lydia Matkovich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Russian
- 1508801028
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Matkovich speaks Croatian and Russian.
