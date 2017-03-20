See All Pediatricians in Braintree, MA
Dr. Lydia Rios, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lydia Rios, MD

Dr. Lydia Rios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rios works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rios' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 (781) 849-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 20, 2017
    My daughter, who is turning 18 next month, has had Dr. Rios since birth. We choose her based on what my wife's NP told us leading up to the birth of our daughter. It was one of the best decisions we ever made. Dr. Rios has been an integral part of our lives these past 18 years. Not once have we ever been disappointed. In my opinion, the people who surround your doctor are as important as the doctor. In Dr. Rios' case, she has outstanding colleagues surrounding her. Dr. Rios is the best.
    Boston, MA — Mar 20, 2017
    About Dr. Lydia Rios, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316927320
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lydia Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rios works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rios’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

