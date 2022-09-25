Dr. Lydia Wester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lydia Wester, MD
Dr. Lydia Wester, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Genesis OB/GYN2424 N Wyatt Dr Ste 260, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-8080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Tucson Medical Center
Dr Wester is the best gynecologist I have ever had. She listens to me and asks questions to make sure she understands my problems. She suggests solutions but let’s me make the final decision. I have never felt rushed or pressured while seeing her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Iowa
