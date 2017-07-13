Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lydia Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lydia Wolf, MD
Dr. Lydia Wolf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
1
Austin Regional Clinic4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 220, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 338-8388
2
Austin Regional Clinic940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9024Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Austin Office3828 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
4
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Wolf for over 7 years. Some years it is just for an annual visit but she is always attentive and answers all my questions. I trust her judgement and recommendations.
About Dr. Lydia Wolf, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467433375
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
