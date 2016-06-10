See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Lydia Wright, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lydia Wright, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lydia Wright, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Wright works at Wilmington Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    2212 DELANEY AVE, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3110
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?

    Jun 10, 2016
    Dr. Wright made us feel very comfortable. She has an awesome bedside manner. She never once talked down to us and shared personal experiences that connected with her. I would surely recommend her to others.
    Shawn G in Bladenboro, NC — Jun 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lydia Wright, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lydia Wright, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wright to family and friends

    Dr. Wright's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wright

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lydia Wright, MD.

    About Dr. Lydia Wright, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1891794558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Nc Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Nc Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Nc Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lydia Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at Wilmington Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.