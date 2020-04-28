Overview

Dr. Lyla Blake-Gumbs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mashpee, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Blake-Gumbs works at Community Health Center Of Cape Cod in Mashpee, MA with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.