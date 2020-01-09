Dr. Back has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyle Back, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyle Back, MD
Dr. Lyle Back, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.
Dr. Back's Office Locations
Lyle M. Back, M.D.1942 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 751-7550
Greatest Doctor. Very personable and attentive. Delivered the results he promised. Staff is impeccable. Wouldn’t go anywhere else.
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Cooper Hospital University Med Center|Osu Hosps
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Back accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Back has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
