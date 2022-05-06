Overview of Dr. Lyle Calcamuggio, MD

Dr. Lyle Calcamuggio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Medical College of Toledo and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Calcamuggio works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.