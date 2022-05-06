See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Lyle Calcamuggio, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lyle Calcamuggio, MD

Dr. Lyle Calcamuggio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Medical College of Toledo and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Calcamuggio works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calcamuggio's Office Locations

    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way
    34709 9th Ave S Ste B300, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wood County Women's Care
    755 Haskins Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 06, 2022
    I found Dr. Calcamuggio to be candid, knowledgeable and thorough. I got a personal call from him after my visit today with another health option we didn’t discuss at the visit. I really appreciated him reaching out. I also liked how he explained procedures in clear and understandable terms.
    L. Mansfield — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Lyle Calcamuggio, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1255331922
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Toledo
    • Medical College of Toledo
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyle Calcamuggio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calcamuggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calcamuggio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calcamuggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calcamuggio has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calcamuggio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calcamuggio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calcamuggio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calcamuggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calcamuggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

