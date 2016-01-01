Overview

Dr. Lyle Cartwright, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Cartwright works at HealthySkin Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sahuarita, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.