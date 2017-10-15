See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD

Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Feinstein works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders
Hematologic Disorder Treatment
Leukemia
Blood Disorders
Hematologic Disorder Treatment
Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2017
    Dr Feinstein saved my life and I am eternally grateful. He is knowledgeable, informative, patient and always willing to answer as many questions as you have without rushing you. He encourages to be an advocate for yourself and that you be involved in your treatment. I trust him with my eyes closed. He is truly amazing and his bedside manner is second to none. I was truly blessed to have him as my Hem-Onc. Can't wait for his outpatient clinic to open. BEST DR EVER!!! Thanks Dr Feinstein!!!?
    Miami, FL — Oct 15, 2017
    About Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871589416
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyle Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Feinstein’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

