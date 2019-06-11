Dr. Lyle Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyle Freedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyle Freedman, MD
Dr. Lyle Freedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
Cataract Center of Fort Worth11803 South Fwy Ste 114, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-5600
Texas Health Huguley Inc11801 South Fwy, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-5600
- 3 6426 PO Box, Fort Worth, TX 76115 Directions (817) 551-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent always.
About Dr. Lyle Freedman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1306831037
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Macular Edema, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
