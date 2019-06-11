Overview of Dr. Lyle Freedman, MD

Dr. Lyle Freedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Freedman works at CATARACT CENTER OF FORT WORTH in Burleson, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.