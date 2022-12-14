Overview

Dr. Lyle Hurwitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pretoria - M.B. ChB. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hurwitz works at Gastroenterology Associates of Florida in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.