Dr. Lyle Micheli, MD
Dr. Lyle Micheli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Childrens Hospital Division of Sports Medicine319 Longwood Ave Ste 6, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Orthopedic Center9 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
At 27 years old while practicing for a barefoot water-skiing event I suffered a major knee injury. If not for the skilled hands of a true medical legend Dr Micheli I would not have been able to continue skiing and cycle across the USA four times. An amazing skilled doctor and a great person. I own him more than I can ever repay in words. Thank you just seems so inadequate….. but thank you a hundred-thousand times over. 5 Stars? Not this guy! 500 Stars is more like it.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Berg-Sloat Traveling Fellow
- Harvard Combined Program
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard College
- Orthopedic Surgery
