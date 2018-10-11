Overview of Dr. Lyle Stillwater, MD

Dr. Lyle Stillwater, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.