Dr. Lyle Teska, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyle Teska, MD
Dr. Lyle Teska, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Teska's Office Locations
Lyle R. Teska MD PA399 W Campbell Rd Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 690-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff always pleasant and friendly. His staff has been with his practice since I started using him as my opthomologist ten plus years ago, It’s reassuring to not have turnover. Dr. Teska performed cataract surgery on both my eyes. with great results.
About Dr. Lyle Teska, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teska has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Teska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teska.
