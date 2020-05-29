See All Ophthalmologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Lyle Teska, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lyle Teska, MD

Dr. Lyle Teska, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Teska works at Lyle R Teska MD in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teska's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lyle R. Teska MD PA
    399 W Campbell Rd Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 690-1990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Stye
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 29, 2020
    Office staff always pleasant and friendly. His staff has been with his practice since I started using him as my opthomologist ten plus years ago, It’s reassuring to not have turnover. Dr. Teska performed cataract surgery on both my eyes. with great results.
    — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Lyle Teska, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1417987496
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyle Teska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teska has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Teska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

